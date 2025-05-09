Arunachal Jobs Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Registrar, Finance Officer, Controller of Examinations, System Analyst and Section Officer in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7000 and above or with 08 years of service in the AGP of Rs. 8000 and above including as Associate professor, along with experience in educational administration,

OR

Comparable experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven-point scale.

ii. At least 15 years’ of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7000 and above or with 08 years’ of service in the AGP of Rs. 8000 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration,

OR

Comparable experience in a research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. Master’s Degree with at least 55% of the marks or its equivalent grade of ‘B’ in the UGC seven point scale.

ii. At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the AGP of Rs. 7000 and above or with 08 years’ of service in the AGP of Rs. 8000 and above including as Associate Professor, along with experience in educational administration,

OR

Comparable experience in a research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 08 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

Name of post : System Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

M.E./M.Tech. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) or equivalent.

OR

B.E. / B. Tech. (Computer Science/ Information Technology) or equivalent with two years of relevant

experience.

OR

Master in Computer Applications (MCA) or equivalent with two years of relevant experience.

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science/ Information Science) from a recognized University/ Institute with three years of relevant experience

Name of post : Section Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) A Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any recognized Institute/University.

ii) Three Years’ Experience as Assistant in the Level 6 or eight years as UDC in Level 4 in any Central/ State Govt./University system and other Central or State Autonomous bodies

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rgunt.samarth.edu.in/

Applicant is required to submit one set of Hard Copies of online application form, payment receipt along with all self attested testimonials, certificate/educational qualifications and all supporting documents should reach through SPEED POST to “ The Deputy Registrar (Establishment),

Administrative Block, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh-791112” in sealed envelope on or before the due date. All documents should clearly/legibly printed on A4 size paper and super scribed “Application for the post…………….(Name of Post)…Advt. No…………………”

Last date for submission of online applications and payment of fee through the above portal is 12/06/2025 till 05:30PM

Application Fees :

UR/EWS/OBC : Rs. 1000

SC/ST : Rs. 500

PwBD : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here