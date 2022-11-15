Guwahati: Folk artistes from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh enthralled the audience during NHPC’s 48th Raising Day celebrations at Subansiri Lower Project site in Gerukamukh.

A cultural team from Bordoloni, a project vicinity hamlet, presented a beautiful Bihu dance performance while ladies from Kolaptukar village mesmerized the audience with their Galo folk dance. The performances were highly appreciated by all guests and other audience alike, NHPC said in a statement.

Prior to that, the 48th NHPC Raising Day celebration at Subansiri Lower HE Project commenced with the inauguration of Fete and Food Stalls by Shri Vipin Gupta, Executive Director of the Project in the presence of Seema Gupta, president of NHPC Ladies Club and other Senior Officials of the Corporation, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Vipin Gupta, Executive Director of the Project extended his greeting to all the employees, their family members and all other associated with the project.

He appealed everyone to extend their support so that this prestigious project is commissioned as scheduled.

This years’ celebration at Subansiri Lower HE Project has special significance due to the fact that this project has very recently been awarded the Best Rated Construction Project 2021-22 and its team has also been awarded with Exemplary Commitment Award by Union Power and New & Renewable Energy minister RK Singh.

The celebration witnessed performances from employees and their family members, school children as well as by a professional musical & cultural group from Dibrugarh.

The event was also attended by guests from all major work contractors engaged in the project, guests from CISF unit, Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Vivekanada Kendra Vidhyalaya as well as other residents of project township.