Gerukamukh: As part of its sustained effort in the promotion of local art and culture, a Bihu team from Dibrugarh was arranged by Subansiri Lower Project for giving their performance at the 48th Raising Day celebration at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad.

RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Government of India graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

A special highlight of the celebrations was a performance by cultural troupes from Manipur, UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The Bihu team from Dibrugarh led by its lead artist, Jiten Das gave an enthralling performance which mesmerized the audience and was highly appreciated by the dignitaries as well as others alike.

During the celebrations, winners of the NHPC Awards Scheme (2021-22) under various categories as such Best Power Station, Best Construction Project, Exemplary Commitment, Star of NHPC and Star student for Class X and Class XII were awarded.

Subansiri Lower Project has been adjudged as the Best Rated Construction Project 2021-22 and its team has also been awarded the Exemplary Commitment Award by the Union Minister.