Itanagar: Four persons including a woman were killed and five others seriously injured while the vehicle they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kemliko village along the Godak-Raga road in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tagam Baja, Longku Tad, Yamen La, and Saiful Islam. The injured persons are Baja Yekir, Yugum Thapa, Ajit Tudu, Sagge Muri and the driver of the vehicle, Pradeep Singh.

The ill-fated passenger vehicle, Tata Sumo, was on its way to Itanagar from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, police said.

“A Tata Sumo carrying nine passengers which was heading to Itanagar from Daporijo met with an accident this morning in between 8 to 9 am near Kemliko village resulting into spot death of three persons and one person succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital,” Kamle district SP Taru Gusar said.

He said that the seriously injured were rushed to the District Hospital in Raga.

He said that after receiving the information through social media about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot, and they along with the medical team, villagers, and general public worked to retrieve the bodies and rescue the injured passengers.

After their basic treatment, the injured were shifted to the Itanagar capital region for their improved treatment, the SP said, while adding that a case has been registered and an inquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the mishap.