Three Free eye check-up camps held in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh

DIBRUGARH: Generally, Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh often hit the headlines for issues related to insurgency or all the wrong reasons.

But many a times there are exemplery work done by many persons which goes unreported.

Youth leader and social worker Jowang Hosai’s initiative to organise three free eye check-up camps in three different villages – Laho, Kaimai and Laptang – all under 57 Borduria Bogapani legislative assembly constituency in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday has been widely praised and acknowledged by all in the region.

Hosai showed an excellent example of humanity and commitment towards society by organizing the camps in one single day.

He also provided free spectacles to patients who were in requirement of spectacles after diagnosis.

The Kaimai Village Chief Samwang Lowang inaugurated the free eye camp at Kaimai village by cutting the ceremonious ribbon.

Jowang Hosai, Tawang Wansa and T Tonglok were present as distinguished guests during the inauguration.

More than 300 persons including aged women underwent eye examinations at these camps by doctors from Assam Medical College and Hospitals, Dibrugarh.

Youth leader Jowang Hosai was praised by all for his yeoman service and commitment towards the society.

Hosai also stated that he will continue to serve the people in future as well.

Meanwhile, more than 20 persons were detected with cataract and other complications during the check-up conducted during the camps. Plans are underway to bring these persons to the AMCH in Dibrugarh for cataract operation and further treatment.