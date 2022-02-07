Guwahati: After AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi denied the ‘Z’ category security cover following the recent attack on him, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged him to accept the security.

Recently, shots were fired at Owaisi’s car while he was returning from campaigning.

Amit Shah stated that Owaisi has a security threat and so the government has decided to provide ‘Z’ category security (with a bullet-proof) car to him.

He added, “Even though Owaisi has refused the cover, I request that he accept this cover, through the members of the House.”

Shah stated that Owaisi’s motorcade was shot at by two “unidentified persons” but he came out safe.

He added that there were three bullet marks on Owaisi’s vehicle and regarding the incident, an investigation has been initiated.

He further informed that two were arrested so far in connection with the case.

It may be mentioned that after a few hours of the arrest of the two persons for shooting at Asaduddin Owaisi, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta in a statement said that the shooting was a warning to Owaisi with no intent of “hurting him”.

In a video statement, Gupta also said that they would offer legal aid to both the shooters.

Defending the persons arrested, he said that the attack was just a warning for Owaisi and if the attack was with an attempt to kill him, the “bullets would have gone through the window of the car”.

Gupta further claimed that Owaisi was attacked only because of his speeches.

He claimed that the speeches made by the AIMIM chief were aggressive.

“The Hindu Sena will offer legal aid to two men”, he added.

The Hindu Sena chief further added, “Owaisi needs to respect the sentiment of the people to avoid such actions.”