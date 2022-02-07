Guwahati: A woman was found dead with her limbs and mouth tied in her apartment on Monday in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area.

As per police sources, the woman in her 60s has been identified as Anu Hazarika who has been living alone for years.

The police source added that the woman is suspected to have been a victim of a preplanned murder executed for robbery.

The source further informed that the police were informed by a person who works for her in an NGO earlier on Monday.

He had tried to call the victim this morning but since there was no response from her, he decided to check on her at the apartment.

But, once he reached the apartment, he found that the door was broken and the house was in a mess.

He could not find the woman and immediately called the police and after the police reached the spot, they found the woman dead under a bed.

She had her hands, feet and found tied with tape.

So far no one has been detained but the police have a list of suspects.

As per the source, CCTV of the apartment complex is being examined but it was found that the CCTV was switched off while the crime was being executed.

The police are checking for what and how much was stolen from the house.

The woman as per the neighbours has been living alone for years as her husband and son died years ago.