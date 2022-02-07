Guwahati: Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar legislator, Akhil Gogoi has announced that his party will support the Assam Jaitya Parishad (AJP) in the upcoming by-polls for the Majuli Assembly constituency.

Speaking about the upcoming by-elections, Akhil Gogoi said that the Raijor Dal has decided to put all support to the AJP for the Majuli seat.

He added, “The opposition parties have decided to leave the Majuli seat for AJP so that the BJP can not win the seat.”

He added that the Raijor Dal will also campaign for the AJP in the constituency.

“The BJP has sold the country and divided the people just for their (BJP) own benefits. It is more like a communal jingoism being executed by the party”, he added.

He further stated that the duty of the Raijor Dal is to ensure that the BJP is dethroned.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that the last date of filing nominations is February 17 while the voting will be held on March 7.

Apart from these, the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

The ECI also said that the procedure of the elections will have to be followed under the COVID-19 guidelines.

It may be mentioned that the Majuli constituency seat was won by former Chief Minister and current union minister, Sarbananda Sonowal but after it turned vacant as he was inducted into the PM Modi cabinet.

The by-elections were supposed to be held last year but since Sonowal had not resigned till the announcement of the by-elections in five other constituencies, it was pending.