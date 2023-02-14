New Delhi: Ten India women’s team cricketers were sold for more than Rs 1 crore in the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 13, with Smriti Mandhana securing the highest bid of Rs 2.5 crore. Indian players dominated the bidding wars, as expected.

Mumbai Indians got a steal deal, signing India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for Rs 1.8 crore.

Mandhana became the first player sold at the auction and expressed her delight at joining Royal Challengers Bangalore, who fended off competition from Mumbai Indians to buy her.

“Namaskara Bengaluru, I think that’s how they say and also excited about wearing the red colour and going out there and trying to get the cup. All the fans keep supporting us and we will try and have a great tournament,” she said in an interview with Jio Cinema.

The much-anticipated WPL 2023 T20 tournament will be held in Mumbai from March 3 to 26.