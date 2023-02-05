MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly ‘assaulting’ his wife.

An FIR was lodged against Vinod Kambli at the Bandra police station in Mumbai in regards to the incident.

Kambli allegedly assaulted and abused his wife in an inebriated state.

Wife of Vinod Kambli – Andrea Hewitt – in her FIR alleged that Kambli verbally abused and thrashed her.

However, no arrest has been made thus far in connection with the alleged incident.

According to reports, Andrea has alleged that Vinod Kambli threw the handle of a cooking pan at her due to which she suffered a head injury.

In the complaint, Kambli’s wife Andrea said: “Despite trying to pacify him, he abused me and my son for no reason. He charged at us. After hitting the cooking panhandle, he charged again with a bat. I managed to stop him before leaving with my son, and rushed to the hospital.”

Based on the FIR, a case has been registered against Vinod Kambli under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mumbai police has asked Vinod Kambli to appear at the Bandra police station and record his statement.