Rajasthan Royals’ batter Riyan Parag, who hails from Assam, has silenced critics after scoring an unbeaten 31-ball-56 runs knock.

This was the second half century knock by Riyan Parag in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Riyan Parag’s breezy knock ensured Rajasthan Royals reach a respectable total of 144 in the allotted 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

“When we were down, Riyan stood his ground,” Rajasthan Royal tweeted.

Prior to this innings in IPL 2022, young Riyan Parag had scored only 48 runs in seven matches, at an average of 9.60 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Also read: Rajastan Royals share video of Assam boy Riyan Parag teaching Bihu dance to Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree

Riyan Parag was subjected to severe trolls in in this year’s IPL following a string of low scores.

Earlier, under-fire Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag has got the backing of the team’s bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

While backing Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag, who hails from Guwahati in Assam, Lasith Malinga said that the batsman did not get enough opportunities to prove himself in IPL 2022.

“Riyan has the ability to win matches single-handedly. He hasn’t got much chance because he just plays five or 10 balls every match. I am sure he will deliver for us,” Lasith Malinga had said.