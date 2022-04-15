On the occasion of Bihu festivities in Assam, Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals has released a video where Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag is seen teaching Bihu dance steps to Dhanashree, wife of India international spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Notably, both Riyan Parag from Assam and Dhanashree are well-known for their dance moves and are fairly popular on social media.

On the occasion of Bohag Bihu, Rajasthan Royals came up with a witty way of celebrating the festival with their fans in Assam by treated them with a video of Riyan Parag and Dhanashree showing their Bihu dance moves.

Posting the Bihu dance performed by the duo on social media, Rajasthan Royals wrote, “Bihu vibes featuring a special collab.”

