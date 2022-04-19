Under-fire Rajasthan Royals batsman Riyan Parag has got the backing of the team’s bowling Coach Lasith Malinga.

While backing Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag, who hails from Guwahati in Assam, Lasith Malinga said that the batsman has not got enough opportunities to prove himself in IPL 2022.

“Riyan has the ability to win matches single-handedly. He hasn’t got much chance because he just plays five or 10 balls every match. I am sure he will deliver for us,” Lasith Malinga said while speaking at a post-match press conference.

Malinga added: “The fact that he is not getting many opportunities to bat means that our top-order is doing well.”

Also read: Rajasthan Royals share video of Assam boy Riyan Parag teaching Bihu dance to Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree

“When we need him, he will surely deliver. He is still young and needs to prove himself. I am sure in future matches he will do a lot,” Malinga added.

In IPL 2022, young Riyan Parag has scored only 48 runs in six matches thus far, at an average of 9.60 and a strike rate of 133.33.

In the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. 20-year-old Riyan Parag was dismissed for just 5 runs off 3 balls.