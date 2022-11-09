SYDNEY: Pakistan has stormed into the final of the 2022 edition of the ICC T20 world cup.

Pakistan defeated in-form New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final.

Pakistan will now lock horns with either England or India in the final of the T20 world cup.

The final of ICC T20 world cup 2022 will be played at Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit the Kiwi bowlers all around the park in the opening overs.

The duo brought up their 3rd 100+ partnership in T20 world cups.

They put 105 for the first wicket bringing the required chase down to a little over a run a ball.

Both Babar and Rizwan were sent back to pavilion by Trent Boult.

However, by that time it was too little too late for the Black Caps as Pakistan romped to victory.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand batters found the going tough.

Gritty knocks from Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 152 runs on board.

After winning the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: “Thanks to the crowd. We feel like we’re playing at home.”

On the other hand, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said: “We were put under pressure early. Pakistan bowled very nicely. We managed to wrestle back some momentum with an unbelievable knock from Mitchell. At the halfway stage we were feeling it was a competitive total. Wicket was a bit tough – used surface. Very disappointing to not make Pakistan work a lot harder. They were outstanding. We were outplayed. It’s a tough pill for us to swallow.”