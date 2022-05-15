Delhi: Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car crash outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

The 46-year-old played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009.

Cricket Australia’s chairman in a statement said, “Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.”

He added, “He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.”

The cricketer died just a few months after his fellow cricketers, Warne and Marsh died unexpectedly from heart attacks.

Andrew Symonds played all three formats as a batting all-rounder. He was an important member of two World Cup-winning squads.

Symonds played as a right-handed, middle-order batsman and alternated between medium pace and off-spin bowling. He was also notable for his exceptional fielding skills.

After mid-2008, Symonds spent significant time out of the team, due to disciplinary reasons, including alcohol. In June 2009, he was sent home from the 2009 World Twenty20, his third suspension, expulsion or exclusion from selection in the space of a year.

His central contract was then withdrawn, and many cricket analysts speculated that the Australian administrators would no longer tolerate him and that Symonds might announce his retirement.

On 16 February 2012, Symonds announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, in an attempt to concentrate on his family life.