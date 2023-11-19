Australia emerged victorious over India in a nail-biting final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Australia secured a 6-wicket win, chasing down a target of 240 set by India in 50 overs.

India’s batting innings was spearheaded by KL Rahul’s well-crafted 66, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made valuable contributions of 54 and 47, respectively.

However, Australia’s bowling attack, led by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, displayed “exceptional discipline and accuracy”, keeping India’s scoring in check.

Starc emerged as the top wicket-taker for Australia, claiming three crucial scalps, while Cummins and Hazlewood chipped in with two wickets each.

The Indian middle order found it challenging to build substantial partnerships, and a run-out of Kuldeep Yadav on the final ball further solidified Australia’s control.

With the target set, the second innings was poised to be an intriguing affair.

Australia’s chase was characterized by a cautious approach, with their batsmen carefully manoeuvring India’s bowling attack. Despite the slow pitch and the absence of dew, which typically favours the chasing team, Australia managed to chase down the target with six wickets remaining, securing their fifth World Cup title with 241 runs.