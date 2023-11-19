Amidst the ideological differences and political battles, there remains a common thread that binds us all – our Indian identity. This was evident on a recent Sunday when the nation held its breath for the Cricket World Cup Final.

As the country cheered for Team India, political rivals, Congress and BJP, set aside their differences to express their unwavering support for the national team.

India is competing against Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Congress party retweeted a tweet from the BJP, which read, “Come on Team India! We believe in you!” In response, Congress added, “True that! JEETEGA INDIA!”

The tweet post of Congress agreeing with BJP on the World Cup final match is particularly significant in current politics. However, many critics have criticized it.



Notably, the name of the opposition alliance of Indian national congress is INDIA. There is a perception that Congress is using language that can be interpreted in multiple ways.