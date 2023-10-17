Vivo’s latest smartphone, the Vivo Y200 5G will be out on the shelves for sale this month at a pretty good price.

The phone will be priced under Rs 26,999 and has an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As per initial specifications, the Vivo Y200 5G is coming out with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and comes with a 4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone also has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the Y200 5G include an on-screen fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The Y200 5G is a good option for the offered price smartphone with a good display, performance, and camera.

Key highlights of the Vivo Y200 5G:

6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor

8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

64MP + 2MP dual rear camera setup

16MP front-facing camera

4800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support

Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13

The Vivo Y200 5G may be a hit among people who are concerned about budget buying with its price. It will be the latest device by Vivo to hit the market.