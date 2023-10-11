The ultimate Tab from Samsung is here

One of the most trending tablets in the market is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and the device is quite a wonderful one if you need an alternative to a laptop at a better price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9’s price is also quite a steal-the-deal kind that one would not dare to miss.

Many people would be seen searching for “Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 price” on the net but they do not really see any relevant options.

So to deal with the option, here is the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9.

Amazon stores offer the Galaxy Tab A9 is Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant and Rs 15,999 for its Wi-Fi + 5G variant.

The price of the updated Galaxy Tab A9+ is Rs 20,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

However, the Wi-Fi + 5G variant is not available on Amazon as of now.

The tabs get Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver colour options.

This was the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and now let us move to the specifications.

Galaxy Tab A9 comes with an 8.7-inch IPS LCD. It gets an 800×1340 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

The device runs on Android 13, One UI 5.1 OS platform coupled with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

It comes with 4GB RAM-64GB storage and a microSD card slot for further expandable storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 further has a 2MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear lens.

In terms of power, the tab gets the juice from a LiPo 5,100 mAh non-removable battery with 15W charging support.