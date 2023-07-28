Samsung has confirmed the launch of the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition).

The announcement came during the company’s second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year.

During the event, Samsung unveiled an impressive lineup, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung South Africa Vice-President of Mobile, Justin Hume, revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE will soon fill the “FE-sized gap” between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23 models.

The Fan Edition will incorporate the most popular features from the Galaxy S23 series, including the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

As per a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy S23 FE is likely to come equipped with an in-house Exynos 2200 SoC in some regions. US and Canada may receive variants powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The phone may also boast up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The Exynos variant might be paired with an Xclipse 920 AMD GPU with enhanced graphics performance.

The Galaxy S23 FE is also expected to feature a 6.4-inch flat screen with a centred hole-punch cutout for the 12-megapixel front camera sensor.

A powerful triple-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens will be on its back.

The Galaxy S23 will also be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.