Realme has officially confirmed the impending launch of its Narzo 60 series in India. The company has initiated a microsite that provides glimpses of the smartphone’s specifications ahead of its release in the country.

Realme has hinted that the Narzo 60 series will offer generous storage options, particularly for users who extensively capture images with their smartphones.

More details about the upcoming series will be disclosed in the following days, as stated on the landing page of Realme’s website.

According to the newly unveiled landing page for the Realme Narzo 60 series, the smartphone is slated to arrive in India soon. The teaser encourages readers to guess the maximum storage capacity of the Narzo 60 series, implying that it can accommodate over “250,000 photos.”

This figure suggests that the storage capacity could be in the vicinity of 1TB.

However, without knowledge of the smartphone’s camera resolution and the resulting photo sizes, it remains challenging to accurately estimate the storage capacity.

Additionally, it is unclear whether the mentioned storage capacity refers to the built-in storage or includes the expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Interested customers will have to wait for Realme to unveil more details about the handset closer to its official launch.

The microsite further indicates that Realme will reveal additional specifications of the Narzo 60 series on July 22 and July 26.

This suggests that the smartphone’s launch could occur towards the end of the month.

However, the precise launch date, pricing details, availability, and other specifications are currently undisclosed.

In a previous sighting on Geekbench, the Realme Narzo 60 5G variant was spotted, indicating that it would be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

The handset is also expected to run on Android 13 with Realme’s custom Realme UI 4.0 skin.

An earlier report suggests that the Narzo 60 series might be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which boasts a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

As the launch date draws near, anticipation builds for the Realme Narzo 60 series, which promises abundant storage options and enticing features for photography enthusiasts.