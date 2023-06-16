As anticipation builds, the iQoo has started teasing some of the key specifications and features of the latest iQoo Neo 7 Pro.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro will boast an eye-catching design, a powerful processor, impressive charging capabilities, and a host of other exciting features for gaming enthusiasts and smartphone users alike.

One of the standout features of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro is its design, showcased in an appealing orange colour option with a vegan leather back.

This not only adds a touch of elegance but also provides a comfortable grip. The teaser image also reveals a triple-camera setup, which is expected to deliver exceptional photography capabilities.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking.

To enhance the gaming experience, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will come equipped with an Independent Gaming Chip, a dedicated chip that promises improved graphics and smooth gameplay.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro will also support 120W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their devices.

With the 120W Flash Charge technology, the phone can reportedly achieve a 50 per cent battery charge in just eight minutes.

Although the battery capacity has not been officially confirmed, it is speculated that the India variant will mirror the Neo 7 Racing Edition launched in China earlier this year.

Additional specifications include a robust 5,000mAh battery and a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

The main camera is expected to be a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor for versatile photography options.

Selfie enthusiasts can look forward to a 16-megapixel front camera that captures stunning self-portraits.

In terms of pricing, the Neo 7 Pro is anticipated to fall within the range of Rs. 38,000 and Rs. 42,000 in India.

Once launched, it will compete with other notable smartphones like the OnePlus 11R, Vivo V27 Pro, and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), which also boasts the same powerful processor.