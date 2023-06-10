The social media giant’s upcoming Twitter challenger is currently codenamed ‘Project 92. According to reports, a top executive has shared a preview of the Twitter challenger with the employees.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, the new app will be based on Instagram and will integrate with a decentralized social media protocol ActivityPub. This will help people to take their accounts and followers to the other apps that support ActivityPub including Mastadon.

According to Meta chief product officer Chris Cox, the new app will use Instagram’s account system to make the user’s information popular. The public name of the app could be ‘Threads’.

The coding for Project 92 will start in January and the app will be available soon. Celebrities including DJ Slime expressed commitment to use the app and is said to be in discussions with top names including Oprah Winfrey and The Dalai Lama.

Elon Musk announced that the social media platform will begin to pay verified content creators for advertisements in their replies and the first payment block will be of around $5 million.

Musk said that content creator must be verified and only ads served to the verified users count.