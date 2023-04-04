Guwahati: In a bold move, Elon Musk replaced Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo with a meme of the cryptocurrency ‘Doge’.

This is the latest change since Musk bought the microblogging platform for a whopping $44 billion in November 2022.

As a supporter of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013, Musk noted that Tesla accepts Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and reiterated that SpaceX will soon do the same.

The change in Twitter’s logo sparked a flurry of comments on the platform, with some users asking if it was just “fun Tuesday on Twitter” and others dismissing it as “attention-seeky nonsense.”

However, the impact of doge on Twitter was felt in the cryptocurrency market as Dogecoin soared nearly 30% after its picture suddenly appeared on the website interface.

As more users started questioning why the logo was changed to doge on Twitter, Musk posted two humorous tweets in response.

In one tweet, he showed the face of the ‘Doge’ meme riding a car while a police officer supposedly checks the driving license displaying the ‘old’ blue bird logo.

In another tweet, he shared a screenshot of an old conversation with a user who had asked him to “buy Twitter and change the bird logo to a doge.”

Musk said in the tweet that it’s done “as promised.”

Meanwhile, some users are pointing to a relevant piece of news that a Reuters report highlighted – that Musk is facing a $258 billion lawsuit alleging he ran a pyramid scheme to support dogecoin.

The Twitter CEO’s legal team had asked the court to dismiss the dogecoin suit a few days before the meme appeared on Twitter’s site.