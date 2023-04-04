Guwahati: The Assam police seized a large quantity of cough syrup at the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.

The operation, which took place on Monday night, resulted in the seizure of 2,000 bottles of Phensedyl (cough syrup), with an estimated value of Rs 10 lakh.

Sources state that the police had raided a vehicle carrying the cough syrup bottles illegaly.

The vehicle was reportedly transporting the drugs from Guwahati to Agartala.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ranjit Baishya, has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated by the police.

Phensedyl is a banned drug in India, and its sale and consumption are strictly prohibited.

The drug is widely abused, particularly by young people, for recreational purposes. Its consumption can lead to severe physical damage and addiction.

It may be mentioned that Phensedyl is also smuggled to Bangladesh from India by rackets.

The police and border security keep a constant watch on all such smuggling attempts.