DIBRUGARH: Nearly 67 villages were affected due to massive hailstorm in upper Assam‘s Dibrugarh on Sunday evening.

The figures of affected village may rise.

Many big trees were uprooted and electric poles were damaged in many areas of the Dibrugarh town.

Electricity was snapped.

Repair works has been going on to resume the electric service.

“In the four revenue circles of Dibrugarh a total of 64 villages were affected due to hailstorm and massive storm which lashed many parts of Dibrugarh on Sunday evening at around 5 pm. After that heavy rain has been reported from many parts of Dibrugarh,” said a official of ASDMA.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has sent relief materials to the affected families.

According to reports, one person sustained minor injuries in Chabua revenue circle.

“No casualty has been reported in Dibrugarh. Many houses were damaged due to hailstorm in Moran revenue circle. We have sent 3000 tarpaulins for the affected families. We have have also sent relief materials,” said the official.

The power lines has been cut off since Sunday and till now power has not been given in many areas of Dibrugarh owing to repair works.

Within a one week, this was the second time, Dibrugarh was hit by massive hailstorm.

Due to the hailstorm extensive damages has been reported from various places of Dibrugarh.

Many people become homeless and taken shelter in other areas and many have made a makeshift with the tarpaulins distributed by the Dibrugarh district administrations.

“Our houses were damaged after trees fall on our house due to the hailstorm. The roofs of our house were damaged and big wholes has been created. We asked for compensation because we are poor people,” said a victim.