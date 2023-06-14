London-based startup Nothing, led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, announced on Tuesday that its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, will be launched in India on July 11.

The company has confirmed that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a flagship-grade chipset introduced last year.

Alongside this, Nothing has revealed that the Phone 2 will feature a 6.7-inch display and a slightly larger 4,700mAh battery. Teasers released by the company also showcase a redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel of the smartphone.

The global launch of the Nothing Phone 2, including in the Indian market, will take place on July 11 at 8:30pm IST/4pm BST.

The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s website as well as its YouTube channel. A teaser image shared by Nothing showcases the redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel, aligning with leaked renders by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) that also depict a revamped LED strip layout, including the one around the camera setup.

Emphasizing its commitment to sustainability, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 2, like its predecessor, will be manufactured in India and will incorporate recycled materials and plastic-free packaging during production.

Ahead of the launch, Nothing has already disclosed several key specifications of the Phone 2. The device will be equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, outperforming the Snapdragon 778G+ found in the Nothing Phone 1.

It will also house a larger 4,700mAh battery. Notably, the company has committed to providing three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the Phone 2.

This software support duration matches that of recent flagship phones from Oppo and OnePlus, while Samsung and Google offer five years of security updates for their currently supported smartphones.

With the unveiling of the Nothing Phone 2 inching closer, tech enthusiasts and smartphone users are eagerly anticipating the innovative features and performance offered by the upcoming device from the OnePlus Co-Founder’s new venture.