Co-Founder and CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, confirmed that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to launch globally in July.

This news comes as an exciting update for smartphone enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the second-generation device from the UK-based company.

One significant improvement in the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is the inclusion of a slightly larger battery.

Pei revealed that the new smartphone will house a 4,700mAh battery, offering a 200mAh increase compared to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1.

This enhancement is expected to provide users with improved battery life and a more enduring smartphone experience.

Moreover, Pei previously disclosed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a flagship chipset known for its high-performance capabilities.

This marks a substantial upgrade from the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC found in the first-generation Nothing Phone.

Excitingly, unlike its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a simultaneous release in the United States along with its global launch. While the Nothing Phone 1 did not have an official release in the US, American consumers had the opportunity to participate in a special beta program to test the handset.

By paying $299 (approximately Rs. 24,400), participants gained access to a black version of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is expected to retain the same design as its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1.

The original smartphone, which was unveiled in India in July last year, featured a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

It boasted a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup on the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

Storage options include up to 256GB of internal storage and a maximum of 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Notably, the Nothing Phone 1 stood out with its unique transparent back panel called the Glyph Interface, featuring LED lighting.

The Nothing Phone 2 is anticipated to deliver an upgraded and enhanced user experience over its predecessor.

Pricing details and specific availability in different regions are yet to be announced.

With the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 on the horizon, technology enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the arrival of Nothing’s latest flagship offering, expecting it to make waves in the smartphone market and deliver an impressive combination of features, performance, and design.