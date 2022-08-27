The new Redmi Note 11 SE has been launched in India by Xiaomi.

Redmi Note 11 SE is a low-cost smartphone from Xiaomi.

The handset is a rebadge of the Redmi Note 10S that launched last year.

Redmi Note 11 SE has the same hardware and design as that of Note 10S.

The newly launched Redmi Note 11 SE has a MediaTek CPU, four rear cameras, and other features.

The handset has a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the selfie snapper, a rectangular layout that has quad-camera sensors, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and multiple colour options.

Key Redmi Note 11 SE specifications include: 6.43-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that is 4G LTE enabled, Android 11 OS, 64MP primary camera on the back and a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Price and colours: The only 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option of the Redmi Note 11 SE now available in India for a price of Rs 13,499.

The smartphone has been introduced in white, black, thunder purple and blue.

Display and storage: The 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the Redmi Note 11 SE offers a 60Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1,100 nits, a DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. A MediaTek Helio G95 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage power the smartphone.

Camera: A 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera make up the Redmi Note 11 SE’s quadruple rear camera system.

The Redmi Note 11 SE has a 13-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Rapid charging & additional features: 5000mAh battery and 33W rapid charging are included with the smartphone.

The Redmi Note 11 SE also has dual speakers, a fingerprint sensor located on the side, and IP-53 dust and water resistance.

The smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB type-C connection, a 3.5mm audio port, and an IR blaster as connectivity options.