Realme is all set to expand its GT Neo 5 series with the anticipated launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro.

The company had previously introduced the Realme GT Neo 5 and Realme GT Neo 5 SE earlier this year, and now the Pro model is expected to join the lineup.

Recent leaks from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station have revealed some exciting details about the upcoming device.

According to the leaks, the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is likely to feature both 100W and 150W fast charging options, complemented by a substantial 5,000mAh battery.

This charging capability is expected to provide users with lightning-fast charging speeds, ensuring their devices are ready to go in no time.

These specifications indicate Realme’s commitment to providing users with cutting-edge technology and a seamless charging experience.

Furthermore, leaked information suggests that the GT Neo 5 Pro will sport a 6.74-inch OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution.

The display is rumoured to support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, delivering smooth visuals and enhanced responsiveness. Additionally, the device is said to incorporate 2160Hz PWM dimming, contributing to improved colour accuracy and reduced eye strain.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 5 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This chipset represents Qualcomm’s latest and fastest offering to date, ensuring powerful performance and seamless multitasking capabilities.

Moreover, the phone is likely to come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, providing ample space for storing data, media files, and applications.

In comparison, the previously released Realme GT Neo 5 featured a 4,600mAh battery with support for 240W wired fast charging, while another variant offered a 5,000mAh battery with 150W wired fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo 5 SE, on the other hand, packed a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. These charging capabilities allowed users to rapidly charge their devices, ensuring minimal downtime.