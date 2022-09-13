Samsung has come up with a latest idea of an advanced technology that aims to promote work-life balance of its customers.

The electronics company has come up with a mouse that isn’t your average one with which you can click away endlessly but will run away from your reach if it senses you overworking .

Known as the Samsung Balance Mouse, this latest hi-tech electronic product is not ready for grabs yet as it is still in the concept stage.

A video of how the mouse is supposed to work has been highlighted on Samsung’s Korean YouTube channel.

It shows a man working in an office even after the office hours were over but the moment he tries to grab the mouse, it runs away from his reach.

The company has stated in the video that this innovative product reveals its genuine features when it catches someone working overtime.

“It detects hand movements, and when the chance comes, the wheels come out of the mouse and run away,” Samsung says in the video.

Samsung also claims that a person ‘can be really wrong’ on thinking that he / she can simply grab the mouse when it tries to run away as ‘it moves too quickly’.

However, if the person manages to get lucky and catch the mouse somehow, its core part ejects out.

Samsung has reveled in the video that the mouse has been made with an aim to promote work-life balance in Korea where majority of office workers are hesitant to get off work on time.

Most of them are always under a lot of pressure to complete their pending work before leaving the office and there are times when they are given extra work too.

The video encourages people to enjoy their life after work with the help of this hi-tech mouse.

The man, who was stopped from overworking by the mouse in the video, is seen enjoying knitting near a window in his home after work.

