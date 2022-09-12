As the electric vehicle (EV) market in India evolves, Tata Motors is now all prepared for its third vehicle in the segment with the Tiago EV.

The Tiago EV is expected to be launched later this month and this seems to be the most awaited from Tata.

This is because of the reports that the car might be the cheapest one from the manufacturer.

The Tiago EV as per some reports is expected to be under the Rs 10 lakh mark.

The Tata EV line-up right now consists of Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

Tata in total has said that by 2026, the EV lineup from the company will be 10 models.

While the price is yet to be confirmed for the Tiago EV, the car might be priced at around Rs 10 lakh which would make it among the cheapest EVs in the Indian market.

The company already offers one of the cheapest EVs in the domestic market as its Tigor EV is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh. On the other hand, other EV manufacturers offer their vehicles above Rs 20 lakh.

However, the country’s largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki India, which leads in terms of small and competitively priced internal combustion engine cars, had stated it is unable to come out with an EV priced under Rs 10 lakh.

While the specs of the car are not yet disclosed, the performance of the Tiago EV is expected to be around 41 hp with 105Nm of torque.

The car will also have two battery options.

The first option would be a 16.5 kWh of power having a range of 150 km on a single charge while the 21.5-24 kWh option, has 200 km on a single charge. (The actual figures may vary)

The Tiago EV will also be equipped with a 7? fully digital instrument cluster with a 9? smart screen infotainment system.

An automatic air conditioning system with climate control will be on offer.