Taking the world back to the past where flip phones were the style statement, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 has received more than 1 lakh pre-bookings.

The Indian market has given it a great response just the way it did back in the 2000s.

While the early phones were quite basic, a decade later, the Flip 4 is quite powerful as a PC or maybe a bit more than some laptops.

While both phones are the talk of the town, we will be talking about the Z Flip4.

In terms of Network Technology Flip4 supports GSM, CDMA, HSPA, EVDO, LTE and yes 5G.

Weighing just 187 g it supports both Nano-SIM and eSIM. The phone is also IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) with an aluminium frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance.

The phone comes with Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) 6.7-inch display.

It supports 1080 x 2640 pixels (~426 ppi density) resolution as well.

The cover display is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED supporting 260 x 512 pixels.

The phone runs on Android 12, One UI 4.1.1 and is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm) octa-core processor.

It has an Adreno 730 GPU.

However, the phone does not have a memory card slot but it does come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. The phone in all variants has 8GB of RAM.

For the photos and videos, it comes with a 12MP+12MP dual camera on the rear with F1.8, F2.2 and autofocus.

On the front, it has a 10MP single camera with F2.4.

It can record UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)@60fps videos while in slow motion it can capture 960fps at HD and 240fps at FHD.

Another draw back is that Samsung deciding to ditch the headphone jack.

Overall, the phone seems decent and is priced from Rs 89,999 onwards.