Aizawl: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 159 grams of suspected Heroin No 4 worth Rs 79,50,000 in the general area of Venghnuai, Zokhawthar village.

The operation was carried out by a team of Serchhip Battalion and Zokhawthar Police based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No 4 is Rs 79,50,000 in the international market.

The team seized the items and detained one individual.

The person was handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station, Champhaidistrict, Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

Heroin, also known as diacetylmorphine and diamorphine among other names is an opioid used as a recreational drug for its euphoric effects.

Heroin is used medically in several countries to relieve pain, such as during childbirth or a heart attack, as well as in opioid replacement therapy.