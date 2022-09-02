Aizawl: The BJP in Mizoram suffered a setback as the vice-president of the Chakma District unit of the BJP joined Congress in the run-up to the Assembly polls slated for early next year.

BJP leader Dayal Chandra Chakma quit the saffron party on Friday to join the Congress party at Kamalanagar, the headquarters of Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

Chakma was a former elected Member of the District Council (MDC) from the Barapansury-I MDC constituency and also served as Chairman of CADC during the last Congress regime.

In the short induction programme held at Congress Bhavan at Kamalanagar, senior leader and former Chairman of CADC B.N Dewan also joined the Congress party.

Over 56 families from both BJP and Mizo National Front (MNF) from Barapansury-I MDC constituency and several top leaders including former Village Council Members (VCMs) joined the Congress party along with Chakma.

Prominent local leaders include Shanti Moy Chakma, Unit President of MNF Barapansury-I (East), Biraj Mohan Chakma, President of Local Committee of BJP Barapansury-I (East), Lokhi Nagar Chakma, President of Local Committee of BJP Barapansury-I (West) and the whole BJP majority Village Council Unit of Boronasury excluding just one elected member.

“There is no scope for the BJP in CADC as its leadership is very feeble and lacking strength and totally directionless. The current top leadership of BJP in CADC is dictatorial and one-sided and due to the lack of reliable leadership many important party workers have resigned so far and many more will be resigning in the days to come,” Dayal Chandra Chakma said.

“I have full confidence in the capable leadership of Mr. Ramani Chakma, President, Chakma District Congress Committee (CDCC) and other senior leaders of the Congress party that Congress Government will be back in power in the upcoming MDC General Election in CADC as well as in the State Assembly Election in 2023,” he said.