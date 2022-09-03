Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam in connection with the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) recruitment case.

These seven districts include- Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sivasagar.

The case registered suo-motu by the NIA relates to the activities of ULFA (a banned terrorist organisation in Assam) which includes recruitment of youth in ULFA, money extortions and radicalization of youth for unlawful activities.

During the investigation, it was also found that the ULFA had been providing training at camps based across the India- Myanmar border in Myanmar.

An NIA official said, “During the searched conducted recently, digital devices, live ammunitions along with impeaching documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized”.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.