Guwahati: The administration on Saturday carried out a massive eviction drive in Assam’s Sonitpur district to clear 330 acres of land.

As per reports, around 50 excavators, heavy machinery and a large number of workers were deployed for the eviction drive.

These were deployed to demolish houses in No 3 Chitalmari area in Borsola.

Also Read: Arunachal: No eviction of Chakmas, Deoris without compensation, Ministry tells NHRC

Although the drive was a massive one, it was still peaceful as many people had already reportedly left the area following eviction notices.

Many, however, broke down seeing their houses being demolished by the machines.

Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 79.5 lakh recovered by Assam Rifles

Some people claimed that they were not given any rehabilitation and also now with the eviction they will be unemployed.

They said that most of them had no jobs and cultivation was the only option for them.