Realme has officially debuted the GT 3 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, offering a bevvy of impressive specs and features. It comes with five different RAM and storage configurations, a 144Hz refresh rate display, and 240W fast charging support.

The Realme GT 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with an RGB LED notification panel at the back that the brand calls Pulse Interface. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor. The device is backed by a 4,600mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time of up to 21 days.

It also features an X-axis linear motor for better vibration during gaming sessions and a stainless steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0 for thermal management. In terms of pricing, the base 8GB + 128GB model of the Realme GT 3 is priced at $649 (roughly Rs. 53,500).

The pricing of the other variants has yet to be announced. It is offered in Booster Black and Pulse White colours. Availability details are yet to be revealed. The Realme GT 3 offers a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 93.69 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

It runs on the latest Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top and is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The triple rear camera setup of the GT 3 includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/3.3 lens and a 2-megapixel micros sensor with an f/3.3 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

The device is packed with up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage and is backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 240W SUPERVOOC charging.

The fast charging technology is claimed to charge the device up to 50 per cent in just four minutes and fully charge the handset in little as 9.3 minutes. According to Realme, the new smartphone is the fastest-charging flagship in the world.