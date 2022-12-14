The latest Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G are finally on the Indian market.

The 5G smartphones from Realme in India can be bought on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with a curved display with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC to power it.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G on the other other hand comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC but both of the phones come with displays that have a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery to keep the device running.

The phone can be bought through Flipkart and soon will be available in dealerships.

The base variant of the phones is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB.

The minimum expected price is also said to be around Rs 18,500 starting.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera with a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro 5G has a dual camera set-up with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera.