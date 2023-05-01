Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up to launch its new mid-range smartphone, the Oppo F23 Pro 5G, in India soon.

The device is expected to succeed the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, which was released in April 2022.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo F23 Pro 5G is set to launch on May 15 with an estimated price range of Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 26,000.

The Oppo F23 Pro 5G is rumoured to come with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a brightness level of 580 nits.

It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same chipset that powered its predecessor and the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

The device is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors, including a 40x microscope lens. On the front, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The Oppo F23 Pro 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

However, storage details and colour options of the handset are still unknown. Since the phone’s features have not been officially confirmed, all details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant in India.

It is available in Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum colour options. The device comes with Dual Orbit Lights on the back panel that can be used for notification alerts.

It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens.

As the launch date of the Oppo F23 Pro 5G approaches, more details are expected to be revealed. Stay tuned for further updates.