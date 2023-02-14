Opera is set to integrate AI-generated content services into its desktop and mobile browsers along with plans to offer direct access to popular platforms such as TikTok, Telegram, and WhatsApp via its ChatGPT-powered AI content services.

The first feature to be introduced is “Shorten,” which uses AI technology to summarize articles and web pages.

Opera is also working on an AI solution that will filter through content and provide users with summaries. The company aims to expand its AI program into AI-generated content for its browser, news, and gaming products.

This announcement follows reports that ChatGPT has recently surpassed 100 million users.

Meanwhile, Google has unveiled its conversational AI service Bard, which is being tested by selected users, along with a lightweight model version of LaMDA, expected to be made available to the public soon.