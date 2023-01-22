Guwahati: AI chatbot ChatGPT made headlines recently due to its use as an assistant in completing assignments, as well as writing work emails with specific tones and instructions.

Professor Christian Terwiesch of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania decided to test the performance of the AI chatbot by giving it an MBA exam.

The professor found that ChatGPT was able to do an “amazing job” at basic operations management and process analysis questions, including those based on case studies.

Also Read: Assam: Several trucks with illegal timber seized in Dibrugarh

However, it had difficulty tackling more complex process analysis problems. Despite this, the professor stated that the AI chatbot would have earned a B to B- grade on the exam.

The professor noted the impact of electronic calculators on the business sector, and how ChatGPT could have a similar effect.

He stated that automation of the skills taught in MBA programs could potentially reduce the value of an MBA education.

Also Read: Google lays off 6% of workforce amid “economic uncertainty”

The professor said that when considering the implications of ChatGPT, it is important to consider not only the efficiency of the technology but also the impact it will have on human employment and education. While the technology is still in its early stages, it is possible that it could soon become an integral part of the modern workplace.

If this is the case, it is likely that the value of MBA programs, as well as other educational programs, will decrease.