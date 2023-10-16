OnePlus is all set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open, in India on October 19.

The phone is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,39,999, and the first sale will reportedly start on October 27.

The OnePlus Open is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide unit.

The inner display is said to be a BOE panel with a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and come with a 100W charger.

It is said to run on OxygenOS 13.

The OnePlus Open will debut in the Chinese market with the Oppo Find N3 moniker.

Its direct competitor is expected to be the foldable high-end phones from Samsung and Motorola.