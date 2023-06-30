OnePlus is gearing up for an exciting launch event in India on July 5, where it plans to unveil three highly anticipated products – the OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, and the Nord Buds 2R earbuds.

Among these, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 2V, which was previously released in China in March of this year. Several key specifications and features have already been confirmed by the company, creating a buzz among smartphone enthusiasts.

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is its flat 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While earlier leaks hinted at an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K, the exact details of the display are yet to be officially disclosed.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options, namely Tempest Gray and Misty Green, and will feature an alert slider for convenient control.

Also Read: Xiaomi Pad 6 to be launched in India

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to be powered by a powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, built on a 4nm architecture.

This chipset is anticipated to deliver exceptional performance, making the device capable of handling demanding tasks with ease.

The smartphone is likely to be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless app switching. It is expected to run on the latest OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13, offering a user-friendly and optimized experience.

Also Read: 5 Amazing camera features of Samsung Galaxy F54

Camera enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the Nord 3 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is confirmed to be the Sony IMX890, equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) support for improved photography and videography.

The camera system is rumoured to include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, further enhancing the versatility of the device. On the front, users can expect a 16-megapixel sensor to capture stunning selfies.

To keep the device powered throughout the day, the Nord 3 5G will house a generous 5,000mAh battery.

Additionally, it will support 80W wired SuperVOOC fast charging, enabling users to quickly recharge their devices and minimize downtime.

Other notable features include NFC connectivity, an IR blaster, and Dolby Atmos-supported dual speakers, enhancing the overall audio-visual experience.