One of the most awaited gaming smartphones was finally launched in China and soon it is expected to make its way to India.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series belong to the high-performance handset series which includes the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+.

Both the Pro and Pro+ versions are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,116×2,480-pixel resolution.

In terms of pricing, Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in two different editions — Dark Knight and Deuterium Transparent. The 12GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant of the Dark Knight edition is priced at CNY 5,199 or around Rs 61,700.

The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 5,799 or Rs 68,900.

The transparent edition of the Red Magic 8 Pro+ is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variants. They are priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,100), CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs 71,200) CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 83,100).

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,500), CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 52,200) and CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 57,000), respectively.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro+ features a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel under-display front camera for selfies.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro also comes with the same OS, display screen, and SoC as the Red Magic 8 Pro+.