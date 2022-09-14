Maruti Suzuki is now all prepared for the launch of the Grand Vitara and just before the launch, the car gets 53 thousand bookings.

Of the 53 thousand, 22 thousand were for the strong hybrid while the rest was for the mild hybrid version.

The car was long awaited for launch in the Indian market and with the launch of the car, there seems to be a new wave of competition.

The car is expected to be launched later this month but people are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the latest machine.

The Grand Vitara is one of the first SUVs with strong hybrid options by Maruti Suzuki.

It is based on the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and both the vehicles claim to have best-in-class mileage in India.

The latest Grand Vitara will compete against Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

While bookings have already been made, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is expected to have a starting price tag of Rs 9.5 lakh and all the way up to Rs 15.5 lakh.

The vehicle comes in 7 trim options.

The options include Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Alpha AWD, Zeta Plus, and Alpha Plus.

In terms of powertrain, the strong-hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.5L Atkinson-cycle power plant paired to an electric motor and a battery pack. This option brings out a power output of 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque.

The mild-hybrid variants have a 1.5L petrol motor with a 48V mild-hybrid tech. This option brings a power output of 101 bhp and 136 Nm of max torque.

The car will come with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT options. An AWD layout with a manual gearbox only will also be on offer.

The Grand Vitara also features a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree parking camera.

