Ahead of the expected launch of the iQoo Neo 8 series in China in the coming months, the specifications of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro have been leaked online.

According to a report by TechGoing, the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 Pro has scored 1,368,597 points on the benchmarking website AnTuTu.

The phone is expected to come equipped with a Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which has not yet been officially announced by MediaTek.

The chipset is expected to feature a Cortex-X3 Prime core, three Cortex-A715 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores, along with a Mali Immortalis G-715 GPU.

The iQoo Neo 8 Pro is rumoured to feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The variant listed on AnTuTu has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It is also expected to feature Android 13 out-of-the-box and may come with either Origin OS 3 or Funtouch OS 13, depending on the region.

If the leaked benchmarking score is accurate, the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is set to outperform most handsets equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Other rumoured specifications of the iQoo Neo 8 series include 1.5K AMOLED displays, up to 120W fast charging support for their 5,000mAh batteries, and a triple-camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

The iQoo Neo 8 series will be the successor to the iQoo Neo 7 series in China and India. However, the launch date for the iQoo Neo 8 series has not been confirmed by the company yet.