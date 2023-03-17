iQoo is expected to launch its latest flagship smartphone series, the iQoo Neo 8, soon in China which is later expected to be launched in India.

According to the tipster Digital Chat Station’s post on Weibo and reshared on Twitter by tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming series could come with a 1.5K resolution display and high-frequency PWM dimming.

The series may consist of two models – the iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The former is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, while the latter is said to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G inching closer to launch in India

The iQoo Neo 8 series is also expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Furthermore, it is tipped to support 120W fast charging, similar to its predecessor iQoo Neo 7 series.

Also Read: Yellow variant of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus available for pre-booking

The report also suggests that the upcoming smartphones could feature similar display sizes to its predecessor lineup.

The iQoo Neo 8 series is expected to launch in China sometime in May 2023.

However, it is yet to be seen whether iQoo will launch more versions in India this time around with the purported iQoo Neo 8 series. There has been no official confirmation by the company yet about the phone.