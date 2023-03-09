Samsung is set to launch its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Galaxy M14 5G in India

The device was originally launched earlier this month in Ukraine, and now its support page is available on the company’s India website.

The Galaxy M14 5G is expected to be one of Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphones.

It comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD display with a full-HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC along with a Mali G68 GPU.

It also has a triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Galaxy M14 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock for added security.

The device is available in Blue, Dark Blue, and Silver colour options, and is expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Samsung is yet to announce an official launch date for the Galaxy M14 5G, but it is expected to be unveiled soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on the device in the coming weeks.