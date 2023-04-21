Smartphone maker iQoo is expected to launch its latest smartphone with support for 200W wired fast charging technology.

This was reported according to a post on Weibo by a well-known tipster. While an official announcement is still to be made, the device is expected to be iQoo 12 series.

The rumoured iQoo 12 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

This announcement comes amidst fierce competition among smartphone makers to offer faster charging capabilities. Recently, Redmi, Realme, Infinix, and Oppo have all launched smartphones with support for fast charging technology.

Oppo is reportedly working on a 300W SuperVOOC fast charging system, while Infinix has unveiled a 260W All-Round FastCharge wired charging system and a 110W Wireless All-Round FastCharge solution.

Redmi’s 300W Immortal Second Charge is claimed to charge a smartphone with a 4,100mAh battery unit from zero to 100 per cent in just five minutes.

iQoo’s latest offering is expected to feature a 200W wired fast charging solution, which will likely be paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

The company is yet to reveal any details about the upcoming handset. However, the iQoo 11 5G, launched earlier this year in India, was priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration and Rs. 64,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

It is available in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour variants.

As smartphone makers continue to push the boundaries of innovation, consumers can expect to see even faster-charging solutions shortly.